Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Cut to GBX 494

Informa (LON:INF) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 529 ($6.91) to GBX 494 ($6.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 580.88 ($7.59).

INF opened at GBX 543.20 ($7.10) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £8.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 559.20. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

