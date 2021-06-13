Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Inseego by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Inseego by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSG stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.57. Inseego has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

