Insider Buying: ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Director Acquires 5,500,000 Shares of Stock

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 497,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 7,063 shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $70,983.15.

On Thursday, May 20th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 159,925 shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $1,607,246.25.

NASDAQ:ARYA opened at $11.16 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III by 240.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 36,037 shares in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

