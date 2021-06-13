Insider Buying: Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Director Buys $149,280.00 in Stock

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Franchise Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.00.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRG. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Franchise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.