Insider Buying: Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Director Padrick D. Dennis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $16,350.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PFBX opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Peoples Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $79.79 million, a P/E ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

