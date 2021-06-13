Insider Buying: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires 13,698 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,698 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,801,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,519 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.43.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Istar Inc. purchased 14,087 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,895.26.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Istar Inc. purchased 14,071 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,885.26.

On Friday, May 28th, Istar Inc. purchased 14,253 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,997 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,945.68.

On Monday, May 24th, Istar Inc. purchased 14,082 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.01 per share, for a total transaction of $999,962.82.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $76.97 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $84.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12 and a beta of -0.48.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Safehold by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Safehold by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 35,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 162,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

