Insider Buying: Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:SLS) Insider Acquires £9,954.63 in Stock

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:SLS) insider Alexa Henderson acquired 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 687 ($8.98) per share, with a total value of £9,954.63 ($13,005.79).
Shares of LON SLS opened at GBX 686 ($8.96) on Friday. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 695 ($9.08). The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £679.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 657.26.
About Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust
