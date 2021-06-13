Insider Selling: CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Director Sells $21,900.00 in Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Director C Shelton James sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $21,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,803 shares in the company, valued at $468,692.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CSPI stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 million, a PE ratio of 568.75 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77. CSP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.25.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

