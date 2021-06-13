Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Sells $124,644.10 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $124,644.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,929.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DMTK opened at $40.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $2,976,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $1,104,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $1,784,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DMTK. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.