Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Sells $3,034,375.00 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $253.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of -234.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.20. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $146.28 and a one year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 425,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,612,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

