Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Sells $3,034,375.00 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of DOCU stock opened at $253.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of -234.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.20. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $146.28 and a one year high of $290.23.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 425,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,612,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.