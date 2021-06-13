Insider Selling: Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Major Shareholder Sells 1,382 Shares of Stock

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $14,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,300 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $207,060.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 9,054 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $92,350.80.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 21,900 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $222,504.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,002 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $10,340.64.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 107,209 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,103,180.61.

On Friday, April 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 19,014 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $195,844.20.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $202,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $202,000.00.

Goal Acquisitions stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUCK. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $2,418,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $2,247,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $2,218,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $1,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

