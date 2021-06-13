Insider Selling: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CFO Sells $51,279.87 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $51,279.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Giacomo Dall’aglio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 11,585 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $133,111.65.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $12.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaleyra by 74.9% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

