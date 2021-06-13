Insider Selling: L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) CEO Sells $6,615,132.82 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William M. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99.

NYSE LHX opened at $223.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.94. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $223.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

