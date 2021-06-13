Insider Selling: Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Sells 17,741 Shares of Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $534,536.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,422.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Movado Group alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $67,815.18.

Shares of MOV opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $727.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Movado Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 30,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,287,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Movado Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Movado Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.