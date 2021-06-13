Insider Selling: The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Insider Sells $4,238,020.44 in Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.84.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

