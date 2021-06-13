Insider Selling: The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Insider Sells $4,238,020.44 in Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89.
The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.84.
About The Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
