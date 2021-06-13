Insider Selling: Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Director Sells $32,100.00 in Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $32,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Urban One stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35. Urban One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $54.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

