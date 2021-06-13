Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells $1,475,500.00 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $299.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.75 and a 52-week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after purchasing an additional 424,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after acquiring an additional 139,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

