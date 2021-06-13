Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Trading Up 4.9%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) rose 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $182.15 and last traded at $180.89. Approximately 4,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 238,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.38.

INSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.16 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.81. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.