Inter Parfums, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Inter Parfums has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

IPAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

