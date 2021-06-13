Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on June 30th

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Intercontinental Exchange has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Intercontinental Exchange has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $112.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

