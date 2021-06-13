Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02. Intercorp Financial Services has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $35.96.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

See Also: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercorp Financial Services (IFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.