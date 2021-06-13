Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives $45.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IFSPF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Interfor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of IFSPF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,767. Interfor has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $39.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.