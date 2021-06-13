Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the May 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:VBF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 22,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,730. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBF. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 97.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 255.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

