Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Up 300.0% in May

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of BSMS opened at $26.44 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $26.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.
