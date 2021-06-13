Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Up 300.0% in May

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BSMS opened at $26.44 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $26.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period.

