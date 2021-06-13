Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the May 13th total of 222,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PKW traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.97. 163,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,699. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.63. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $93.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

