Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,640 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.85% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $29,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 26,065 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of TAN opened at $79.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.34. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

