Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,971 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.10% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $32,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 119,732 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 110.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $53.22 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $53.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

