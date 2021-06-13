Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Holdings Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH opened at $37.71 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.