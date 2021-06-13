iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Update

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a growth of 940.6% from the May 13th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,472,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 697,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,120,000 after buying an additional 83,106 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 66,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86.

