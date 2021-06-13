iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 476,900 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the May 13th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 981,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.70 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

