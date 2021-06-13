iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 214.7% from the May 13th total of 838,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,407,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

ACWX stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.33.

