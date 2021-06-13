iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,068 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $33,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,005,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 48,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $26.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

