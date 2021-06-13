iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Boosted by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,132,000 after acquiring an additional 184,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after buying an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,129,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,451,000 after buying an additional 409,067 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.42. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

