iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $310,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,497.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 36,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $274.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.18 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.