iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.27. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

