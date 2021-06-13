iSpecimen Inc. Prices IPO at $8.00-$10.00 Per Share (ISPC)

iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) plans to raise $20 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, June 17th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,200,000 shares at $8.00-$10.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, iSpecimen Inc. generated $8.2 million in revenue and had a net loss of $4.7 million. The company has a market cap of $56.2 million.

ThinkEquity (a division of Fordham Financial Management) served as the underwriter for the IPO.

iSpecimen Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “iSpecimen’s mission is to accelerate life science research and development, or R&D, with a global marketplace platform that connects researchers to subjects, specimens and associated data. Our vision is to create an “Amazon-like” global Marketplace of patients, biospecimens and data for research to improve the quality of human life. iSpecimen is a technology-driven company founded to address a critical challenge: how to connect life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues and living cells (“biospecimens”) for their research with the billions of biospecimens available (but not easily accessible) in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Our ground-breaking iSpecimen Marketplace platform was designed to solve this problem and transform the biospecimen procurement process to accelerate medical discovery. The iSpecimen Marketplace brings new capabilities to a highly fragmented and inefficient biospecimen procurement market. Our technology consolidates the biospecimen buying experience in a single online marketplace that brings together healthcare providers who have biospecimens and researchers across industry, academia and government institutions who need them. We are seeking to transform the world of biospecimen procurement much like the way travel websites changed the consumer buying process for flights, hotels and rental cars. “.

iSpecimen Inc. was founded in 2009 and has 46 employees. The company is located at 450 Bedford Street Lexington, MA 02420 and can be reached via phone at (781) 301-6700 or on the web at http://www.ispecimen.com/.

