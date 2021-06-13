ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Down 94.3% in May

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the May 13th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITVPY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ITV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ITVPY stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,716. ITV has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

