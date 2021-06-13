Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IVN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.31.

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$8.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.65. The firm has a market cap of C$10.58 billion and a PE ratio of 730.00. The company has a current ratio of 42.46, a quick ratio of 39.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$3.40 and a one year high of C$9.74.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03).

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

