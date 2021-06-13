Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVPAF opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

