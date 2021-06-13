IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Price Down 3.7%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) was down 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 8,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 620,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $567.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

