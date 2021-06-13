JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In related news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

