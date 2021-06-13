JFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 917 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 697,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,373,000 after acquiring an additional 91,733 shares during the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 587,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,234,000 after buying an additional 40,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,063,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,321,000 after buying an additional 2,019,635 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 44,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $57.09 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.