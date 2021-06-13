Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Short Interest Update

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Jiangxi Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jiangxi Copper in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Jiangxi Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Get Jiangxi Copper alerts:

Shares of JIXAY stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.60. Jiangxi Copper has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $110.24.

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangxi Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangxi Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.