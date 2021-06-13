John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.01. John Bean Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

JBT stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.30. 95,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,076. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.66. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $73.46 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

In other news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,871,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,369 shares of company stock valued at $906,545. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $54,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

