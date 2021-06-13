John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Down 75.4% in May

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the May 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 861,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 32.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 50,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

JHI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,497. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.43. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3519 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

