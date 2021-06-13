Johnson Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,565 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 1.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Public Storage by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.81. The company had a trading volume of 575,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,497. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $296.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

