Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $13.62 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,274,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,167. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.26.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.