Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 947,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,760,000 after buying an additional 76,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA TFI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $52.35. 385,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,923. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $52.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.01.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

