Johnson Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of LEG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. 534,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,884. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.12%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

