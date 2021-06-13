Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Short Interest Down 92.1% in May

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jollibee Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Jollibee Foods alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBFCY remained flat at $$16.80 during trading on Friday. 85 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.99. Jollibee Foods has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

Jollibee Foods Corporation, doing business as Jollibee, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Hard Rock Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortas Frontera, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Panda Express names.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Jollibee Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jollibee Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.